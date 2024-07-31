Milwaukee police searching for critically missing teen

The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a critically missing teen. 17-year-old Melissia Harris was last seen on Tuesday, just before 8:00 in the morning.
Melissia is described as a Black female, about 4'11" tall, and weighing about 130 pounds. She has long, braided black hair and blrown eyes. Melissia was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a purple tank top, black pants and black Croc shoes.
She was last seen on the 3700 block of W. Sarnow Street.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's 3rd District at 414-935-7232.
