Milwaukee Police searching for critically missing man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 47-year-old man.

Dante Lee, 47, was last seen at 2:53 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, walking in the 900 block of N. 12th St.

He is described as 6 feet tall, around 180 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel long-sleeve shirt, Packer pajama pants, and yellow Puma shoes. He is believed to be on foot.

Milwaukee Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.

