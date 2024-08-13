Milwaukee Police searching for critically missing 79-year-old woman

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 79-year-old woman.

Christine Grigsby was last in contact with her caregivers on Monday morning, Aug. 12.

She was last seen walking in the 5300 block of N. 61st Street and is believed to be near Fiserv Forum.

Police describe her as a Black woman, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing around 145 pounds, with purple hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a Milwaukee Bucks jacket, a large Milwaukee Bucks gold chain, and black pants.

Christine is known to take the bus and may be on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department’s District 4 at 414-935-7242.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip