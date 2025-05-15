Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 74-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help locating a critically missing 74-year-old man.
William Lau was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Thursday near Cramer and Hartford.
He is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, slim build, with gray hair, blue eyes, and glasses. He was last seen wearing a lime green jacket with black sleeves, black pants, and gray and white shoes. He left on foot in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information is asked to contact District 1 at 414-935-7212.
