Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 68-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing 68-year-old man.

Police say James Hampton was last in contact with his family the evening of Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, and was last believed to be in the area of 38th Street and Rohr Avenue in Milwaukee.

He is believed to be traveling on foot.

James is described by police as a Black male, about 6-foot-3, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Hampton was last seen wearing a black jacket, navy blue hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 4 at 414-935-7242.

