MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing 68-year-old man.

Police say James Hampton was last in contact with his family the evening of Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, and was last believed to be in the area of 38th Street and Rohr Avenue in Milwaukee.

Watch: Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 68-year-old man

Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 68-year-old man

He is believed to be traveling on foot.

James is described by police as a Black male, about 6-foot-3, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Hampton was last seen wearing a black jacket, navy blue hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 4 at 414-935-7242.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip