Milwaukee police searching for armed robbery suspects

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for 2 men responsible for an armed robbery.

It happened around 12:30 Tuesday morning near 19th and National, on May 14.

Investigators say they had at least two guns. Police did not say who was robbed, but the suspects did get away with money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police.

