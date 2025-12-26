Milwaukee police search for woman missing since Christmas Eve

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 77-year-old Ira Haggard, who is considered critically missing.

Haggard was last in contact with her family on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 24, and was believed to be in the area of North 86th Street and Joyce Avenue in Milwaukee.

Haggard is described as a Black female standing 5,2 and weighing 165 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

