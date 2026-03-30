Milwaukee police search for suspect after fatal shooting near 105th and Villa

Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting on Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:00 a.m. near 105th Street and W Villa Ave.

Police say the 51-year-old victim was shot and killed. They say they are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

If you have any information, call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-tips or using the P3 Tips App.

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