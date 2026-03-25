Milwaukee police search for suspect after chase

Officials with the Milwaukee Police Department are searching for a suspect after a police chase on Tuesday night.

According to Milwaukee police, officers tried to stop a vehicle for reckless driving around 8:16 p.m., when the driver sped off.

Police chased the vehicle, but they say the chase ended when they lost sight of it near N. 9th Street and W. Center Street.

Officials with the Milwaukee Police Department say they are continuing to seek a known suspect in connection with the chase.

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