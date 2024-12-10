Milwaukee police search for shooting suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in locating and identifying a man wanted in connection with a shooting last month near 12th Street and Highland Avenue.
The shooting happened on Nov. 6 just before 12:30 a.m. Police say the man fired shots at the victim before fleeing on foot.
The suspect is believed to be in his 30s, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a multicolored bucket hat, a green jacket, and gray pants. Police say he was armed with a handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
