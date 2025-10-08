Milwaukee police search for missing woman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 40-year-old Equiller Hughes.

Huges was last heard from around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of N 12th Street.

She is described as a Black female, standing around 5'05” tall, weighing around 155lbs, with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair.

Hughes was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown and should be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information should call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

