Milwaukee police search for missing 14-year-old

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Adrian Stillman, who is considered critically missing.

Stillman was last seen on foot at around 5 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of West North Avenue.

Stillman is described as a 14-year-old white male, weighing 108 pounds and standing 5'05” with a slim build, brown eyes, and short brown hair. He also wears glasses.

Stillman was last seen wearing a black coat with red accents, a green T-shirt, black pants, and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Stillman should call the Milwaukee Police Department’s District Three at 414-935-7232.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip