The Milwaukee Police Department has issued a critical missing person alert for a 13-year-old boy.
Police say Nasir Brown was last in contact with his family around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday. They say he was last seen near the 800 block of W. Somers St. in Milwaukee.
WATCH: Milwaukee police search for missing 13-year-old
According to Milwaukee police, Nasir is approximately 5'6" tall, weighing around 135lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
If you have any information, call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at (414) 935-7252.
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