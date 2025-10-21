Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee police seek help finding critically missing 78-year-old

Paul Bellehumeur, Jr.
The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Paul Bellehumeur, Jr., who is considered critically missing.

Bellehumeur was last in contact with his family the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct.10, and was last believed to be in the area of the 7400 block of W. Glenbrook Rd., in Milwaukee, WI.

He is described as a 78-year-old, white male, standing around 5’11” tall and weighing around 220lbs, with green eyes and gray/silver hair.

It is unknown at this time what he was last wearing. Paul should be on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

