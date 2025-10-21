Milwaukee police seek help finding critically missing 78-year-old

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Paul Bellehumeur, Jr., who is considered critically missing.

Bellehumeur was last in contact with his family the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct.10, and was last believed to be in the area of the 7400 block of W. Glenbrook Rd., in Milwaukee, WI.

He is described as a 78-year-old, white male, standing around 5’11” tall and weighing around 220lbs, with green eyes and gray/silver hair.

It is unknown at this time what he was last wearing. Paul should be on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip