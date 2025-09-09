Milwaukee police search for hit-and-run driver who struck 72-year-old cyclist

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the driver of a silver pickup truck who they say struck a 72-year-old bicyclist on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. near Broadway and Clybourn. Police said the driver fled the scene after the crash.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7212 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip