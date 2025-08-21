Milwaukee police search for driver after chase ends in crash with unoccupied Marquette police vehicle

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a driver who allegedly led officers on a chase that ended when the driver crashed into an unoccupied Marquette Police Department vehicle Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near Emmber and Canal, according to police.

Police said the pursuit began after the driver refused to stop when officers attempted a traffic stop near Sherman and Capitol. The driver was allegedly driving recklessly.

Watch: Milwaukee police chase ends in crash; 4 arrested, driver at large

The driver fled on foot and was not apprehended. Four passengers — a 22-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and two 17-year-old girls — were arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries, according to police.

The car was determined to be stolen, police said.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

