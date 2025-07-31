Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee Police search for critically missing man

Percy Wheeler
Milwaukee Police Department
Percy Wheeler
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 74-year-old Percy Wheeler who is considered critically missing.

Wheeler was last in contact with his care facility at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the 800 block of West Montana Street in Milwaukee.

Wheeler is a Black male, standing around 6”3” tall and weighing approximately 180 lbs, with brown eyes and grey/white hair with a full grey beard.

He was last seen wearing a black or navy short sleeved shirt (possibly a polo-style shirt) over a teal checkered short sleeve shirt. He had on a blue baseball hat, blue jeans and black gym shoes with white soles.

Wheeler should be traveling by foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 6 at 414-935-7262.

