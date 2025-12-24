Milwaukee police search for critically missing 75-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 75-year-old man.
Robert E. Brooks was last seen on foot Tuesday, Dec. 23, near North 38th Street and West Townsend Street around 10 p.m, according to police.
Police describe him as a Black male, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head.
According to police, he was last seen wearing a black jacket with a red shirt underneath and blue jeans. It is not known what kind of shoes he was wearing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Seventh District at 414-935-7272.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.