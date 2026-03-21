Milwaukee police search for 2 critically missing persons

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two critical missing persons, James Jones and Roman Ingram.

James and Roman are related and are believed to be together.

They left their home around 2 p.m. Friday. They were last seen in the area of the 3700 block of S. 75th St in Milwaukee.

James is described as a 31-year-old Black male, standing 5’10” and weighing 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue Tommy Hilfiger knit hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants, and white Nike Jordan shoes.

Roman is described as a 27-year-old Black male, standing 5’08” and weighing 165 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, black and white shoes, and carrying a blue and black backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 6 at 414-935-7262.

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