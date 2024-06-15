Watch Now
Milwaukee County

Milwaukee police responded to two shootings Saturday evening

Shooting at Butterfly Park
Kaylee Staral
A shooting occurred Saturday evening at Butterfly Park in Milwaukee
Shooting at Butterfly Park
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jun 15, 2024

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting in Butterfly Park and another shooting at Sherman Park Saturday evening.

A 37-year-old victim was taken to Froedtert Hospital and a 6-year-old was taken to Children's Hospital from Butterfly Park, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department and MPD.

Both are expected to survive.

MFD told TMJ4's Kaylee Staral in an email that no one was taken to the hospital from the shooting at Sherman Park and MPD handled the situation.

The shootings do not appear to be connected.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc.

