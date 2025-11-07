MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police officers are working to raise funds to honor fallen Officer Kendall Corder during National Police Week in Washington, D.C., next year. Corder was killed in the line of duty in June.

Officer John Parlier from District Two said the department is organizing fundraisers to help cover travel costs for officers and make it possible for more of Corder's family members and friends to attend the memorial events in the nation's capital.

"We are in the process of doing several fundraisers to help raise those funds to either lower the cost that officers and personnel are going to pay, and help facilitate more family members and friends of Officer Kendall Corder to be able to get out to the events," Parlier said.

The memorial in District Two serves as a daily reminder of Corder's sacrifice and the infectious personality he brought to the job, according to Parlier.

Watch: Milwaukee Police raise funds to honor fallen Officer Kendall Corder at National Police Week

Fundraiser to honor fallen officer in D.C.

"We remember his infectious smile, his laugh, his personality, the way that he always made sure that he was there for his brothers and sisters, no matter what the call was," Parlier said.

"If he felt there was any type of danger, he would make sure that he was going to support, and he did that till the very end."

The goal is to have Corder honored on the wall of honor in Washington, D.C., alongside other fallen officers who died in the line of duty.

Parlier, who has served as a liaison between the Milwaukee Police Department and Corder's family, shared a message of gratitude from the family.

"From the Corder family, everything that has been given in cards, and prayers and financial donations. It means the world to them," Parlier said. "This tragedy is something that is going to affect them for the rest of their lives, but the outpouring of support from the people lined up down the street during the procession back during the funeral, to everyone who has made an attempt to positively impact the family. Thank you."

Three fundraising events are scheduled in the coming weeks:

November 12 at The Brick Pub and Grill

November 15 at Kelly's Bleachers in Wind Lake

December 7 at Doc's Commerce Smokehouse in downtown Milwaukee during the Packers-Bears game



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip