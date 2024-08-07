Milwaukee police officers hoping to build community connections with National Night Out

Across our area, communities are taking part in National Night Out.

TMJ4's Tom Durian spoke with Lieutenant Shannon Taylor and Captain Andrew Tischer with the Milwaukee Police Department's District 4 on the northwest side of the city. They have big plans for the event!

TMJ4, Tom Durian Captain Andrew Tischer has big plans for MPD District 4's National Night Out.

Their National Night Out will be held off Good Hope Road at the Evangel Assembly of God church. Taylor and Tischer say 35 different community groups will be there as a resource for those who attend.

People who come to the event will enjoy free food and entertainment along with a behind the scenes look at the Milwaukee Police Department. Officers say events like these are an important part of community outreach.

TMJ4, Tom Durian. Lieutenant Shannon Taylor has been planning for MPD District 4's National Night Out.

"That's like our super bowl of community engagement, where kids families can come out," said Lt. Taylor. "[You can] see police in uniform in a friendly manner so we can build those relationships now. So, when we do go out in those communities and events happen they feel comfortable giving us information so it's a good chance for us to break down barriers and build relationships."

National Night Out for District 4 starts at 3:00 p.m. and runs through 7:00. The address is 9920 Good Hope Road.

