Milwaukee police looking for suspects in shooting that left one dead, one injured

Milwaukee police are looking for suspects in a shooting on the city's north side that left one person dead and another injured.

Investigators say a 47-year-old was pronounced dead near 39th and Florist around 7:40 p.m. Thursday. A second 49-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where they're expected to survive.

Police are still trying to figure out what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip