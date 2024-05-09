Milwaukee police looking for critically missing mother and child

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a critically missing mother and child.

Aurora Sandoval, 17, and her five-month-old daughter Athena were in contact with a Youth Specialist on Monday, May 9th in the area of the 3400 block of N. 44th Street.

MPD Aurora Sandoval and her baby, Athena, haven't been seen by their family since Monday.

Aurora is Hispanic, about 5'4" tall, and weighs about 170 pounds. She has black hair with blue streaks and bangs. Aurora has brown eyes, a mole by her nose and one on her cheek, close to her chin. She was wearing a black jacket, black shirt and black shoes.

MPD Athena Sandoval and her mother, Aurora, haven't been seen by their family since Monday.

Athena also has dark hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 7 at 414-935-7272

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip