Milwaukee police investigating suspicious death of infant near 71st & Mill; three in custody

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of an infant.

Police were called to a residence near 71st & Mill on Monday evening, at around 5 p.m., where they found a 1-month-old infant deceased.

The cause of death is still under investigation by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office.

A 33-year-old woman, a 50-year-old woman, and a 38-year-old man were taken into custody.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

