Milwaukee Police investigating shooting, victim and vehicle shot at following domestic argument

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that had occurred on early Friday morning in which a 22-year-old victim sustained non-fatal injuries.

The shooting occurred on the 5800 block of North 83rd Street during a domestic argument in which the suspect had fired shots at the victim's vehicle, striking the victim.

Shutterstock Crime scene tape.

The 22-year-old called for help in the 7900 block of West Carmen Avenue and was transported to a hospital from there for treatment.

The Milwaukee police is currently looking for a known suspect and asks the public to contact MPD if they have any additional information at (414) 935-7360, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

