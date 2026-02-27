Milwaukee Police investigating shooting, victim and vehicle shot at following domestic argument

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that had occurred on early Friday morning in which a 22-year-old victim sustained non-fatal injuries.
The shooting occurred on the 5800 block of North 83rd Street during a domestic argument in which the suspect had fired shots at the victim's vehicle, striking the victim.
The 22-year-old called for help in the 7900 block of West Carmen Avenue and was transported to a hospital from there for treatment.
The Milwaukee police is currently looking for a known suspect and asks the public to contact MPD if they have any additional information at (414) 935-7360, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
