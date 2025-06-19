Watch Now
Milwaukee police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, another injured near Hopkins and Fairmount

Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for suspects in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured early Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting happened just after 6 a.m. Thursday, June 19, near Hopkins and Fairmount.

A 23-year-old was killed. The second victim, a 19-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries, according to police. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use P3 Tips.

