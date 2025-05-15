MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 22-year-old on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on May 14, near the intersection of 29th and Wisconsin. What led up to the shooting, and who is responsible, is still under investigation.

Watch: Milwaukee police investigating shooting near 29th and Wisconsin

Anyone with information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, you can reach out to Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

