Milwaukee Police investigating Friday night shooting on East Capitol Drive

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says it is investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place on Friday, Oct. 10 around 7:59 p.m., on the 200 block of East Capitol Drive.

A 19-year-old victim went to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

MPD says it is still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting and a suspect or suspects are unknown.

If you have any information about this shooting, MPD asks you to contact them at (414) 935-7360.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

