Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee Police investigating Friday night shooting on East Capitol Drive

MPD says a 19-year-old was non-fatally shot around 7:59 p.m. on the drive's 200 block
Milwaukee Police Department Squad Car
TMJ4, Jacie Griffith
Milwaukee Police Squad Car
Milwaukee Police Department Squad Car
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says it is investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place on Friday, Oct. 10 around 7:59 p.m., on the 200 block of East Capitol Drive.

A 19-year-old victim went to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

MPD says it is still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting and a suspect or suspects are unknown.

If you have any information about this shooting, MPD asks you to contact them at (414) 935-7360.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones