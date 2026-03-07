Milwaukee Police investigating fatal accident, MCSO investigating fatal shooting in Shorewood

The Milwaukee Police Department are investigating a fatal accident in which a victim was struck and killed on late Friday night.

The victim, a 73-year-old, was crossing the street northbound across West Burleigh when they were struck by a vehicle who was traveling westbound on Burleigh.

The driver was a 44-year-old male who stayed on the scene and was arrested in connection to this incident, according to Milwaukee Police. The 73-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after succumbing to their wounds sustained during the collision.

The Milwaukee Police are still investigating the incident. Charges for the driver are currently pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Fatal shooting at Estabrook Park

In a separate incident, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is currently investigating a fatal shooting that had occurred in Estabrook Park in Shorewood on late Friday night.

A caller contacted Milwaukee County's 911 Dispatch Center to report that they had heard a man and a woman arguing in the park before hearing gunfire.

Shorewood Police and MCSO were dispatched to the scene and found the victim, a 29-year-old woman, in a vehicle with a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is currently no suspect in custody.

The MSCO Criminal Investigations Division detectives are leading the investigation into this shooting. The MSCO is asking the public that if anyone has any information regarding the shooting to contact Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at (414) 278-4788, or to contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS to remain anonymous.

