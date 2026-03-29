Milwaukee Police investigating double shooting that occurred on Chambers Street on Saturday night

The Milwaukee Police Department are investigation a double shotting that had occurred on the 6500 block of West Chambers Street on late Saturday night.
The first victim, a 37-year-old, was shot and was conveyed to a local hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The second victim also sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound but was treated at the scene.
The Milwaukee police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting and asks that anyone with information to contact MPD at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous to contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
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