Milwaukee Police investigating double shooting, one dead

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department announced Wednesday night that it is investigating a double shooting that had occurred that evening on the 8700 block of West Congress Street.

The first victim was a 31-year-old who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was a 39-year-old who was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The Milwaukee Police is asking the public to contact them if they have any information as they continue to seek out a suspect.

Anyone with information can contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

