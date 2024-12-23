Milwaukee police investigating double homicide near Second and Nash

Milwaukee police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Monday afternoon near Second and Nash streets.

The shooting happened at 1:35 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, which killed two people whose identities remain unidentified.

The investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app.

