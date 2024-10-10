Milwaukee police investigating double fatal shooting on city's north side

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly double shooting on the city's north side.

It happened around 10:30 on Wednesday night near 68th and Hampton.

According to police, a 25-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for their injuries and later died. Another 25-year-old victim was also taken

to the hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

Milwaukee police are looking for suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call them at 414-933-4444.

