Milwaukee Police investigating death of 6-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — A case of child abuse ended with a 6-year-old losing his life, according to Milwaukee Police.

MPD says its investigation began Sunday near Fond du Lac and Mill Road.

Authorities have not released the child's name. Family members tell TMJ4 News that he is Zane Macttee-Adams.

Mactte-Adams family.

"God don't want you to hate nobody. He wants us to forgive one another, but this was a heinous crime," Yvette Adams said.

Adams explained that she had a special relationship with her grandson Zane.

She lives out of state and talked with TMJ4 over the phone.

Adams described him as a little boy who loved her cooking and cartoons.

"I've just been crying. I can't stop. This just hurt me. This hurt my soul. I love him, and I know he's in heaven and I'm going to see my baby again," Adams stated.

Zane's uncle, Frank Adams, did not want to show his face on camera. He broke down in tears while showing pictures of his nephew.

"He gone way too soon. It don't make no sense how crazy and deranged people are these days. I can't stand it," Frank said.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested in connection to this case. Charges are pending a review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Mactte-Adams family.

The family tells TMJ4 that the woman arrested is not the child's mom and that Zane's father is currently incarcerated awaiting sentencing for another matter.

