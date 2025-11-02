Milwaukee police investigating deadly triple shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police believe an argument may have led to a deadly triple shooting Saturday night.
The shooting occurred around 11:22 p.m. in the 4800 block of W. Fond du Lac Ave. An identified victim died at a local hospital as a result of the shooting.
Two 17-year-olds were treated for non-fatal injuries as a result of the shooting.
Police are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.