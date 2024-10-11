Milwaukee Police investigating deadly crash Friday morning

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead following a crash early Friday morning near Sherman & Silver Spring in Milwaukee.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms they were called to the scene for one person.

The Milwaukee police say a 35-year-old driver was traveling east on Silver Spring, veered off the road and collided with the bottom of the railroad bridge. Officers pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

MPD says they are still investigating.

