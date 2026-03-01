Milwaukee Police investigate two separate shootings leaving one dead, another injured

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police are investigating two separate shootings that had occurred overnight on Saturday.

The first shooting occurred at around 8:48 p.m. on the 1500 block of North 21st Street in which a 15-year-old was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Shutterstock Crime scene tape.

The second shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of West Vel R. Phillips in which a 47-year-old victim was shot and killed.

Milwaukee police officers are currently investigating and identifying the two suspects in connection to these shootings and asks the public to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 if they have any information or to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

These shootings are not connected.

