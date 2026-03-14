Milwaukee police investigate fatal stabbing

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that was reported around 4:16 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of N. 37th Street.

The 41-year-old victim was found dead with what appear to be fatal stab wounds, according to MPD.

Milwaukee police continue to seek suspects in the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

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