MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred around 6:12 p.m. Friday in the 6200 block of W. Chambers Street.

The 32-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek out unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Watch: Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting on W. Chambers Street

