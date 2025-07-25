Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee County

Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting of 67-year-old on West Hayes Avenue

Milwaukee police
TMJ4
Milwaukee police, file image.
Milwaukee police
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of W. Hayes Avenue.

The victim was a 67-year-old. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

