MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 is working to learn more about a death investigation near Teutonia and Green Tree in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to TMJ4 it was called to the scene for one person.

Watch: Milwaukee police investigate death near Teutonia and Green Tree

Milwaukee police investigate death near Teutonia and Green Tree

It’s unclear what led to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip