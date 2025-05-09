Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee police investigate death near Teutonia and Green Tree

Posted

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 is working to learn more about a death investigation near Teutonia and Green Tree in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to TMJ4 it was called to the scene for one person.

Watch: Milwaukee police investigate death near Teutonia and Green Tree

Milwaukee police investigate death near Teutonia and Green Tree

It’s unclear what led to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones