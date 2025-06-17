MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday, June 16, near MLK Jr. Drive and Vliet Street.

The victim, a 29-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watch: Milwaukee police investigate deadly shooting near MLK Jr. Drive and Vliet

Milwaukee police investigate deadly shooting near MLK Jr. Drive and Vliet

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are continuing to seek suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

