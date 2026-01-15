MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning.

Watch: What we know in the deadly shooting investigation

Milwaukee police investigate deadly shooting near 35th and Walnut

Investigators were still on the scene near North 35th Street and West Walnut Street when our crew arrived around 6 a.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to TMJ4 that they had been called to the scene, which means a death has occurred.

TMJ4 has reached out to police for more information but has not yet heard back.

