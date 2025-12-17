MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are on the scene of a deadly crash near North Hopkins Street and West Hampton Avenue.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

Watch: What we know in the deadly crash investigation

Milwaukee police investigate deadly crash near Hopkins and Hampton

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to TMJ4 that they have been called to the scene, which means a death has occurred.

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 has reached out to police for more information but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

