Milwaukee police investigate a non-fatal shooting Sunday night

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the non-fatal shooting of a 33-year-old Sunday evening.

At about 4:45 MPD responded to a call for a shooting and found the victim, but it is unknown where the shooting took place.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information can call MPD at (414) 935-7360, or can make an anonymous tip at (414) 224-Tips.

