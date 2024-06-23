Milwaukee police investigate a non-fatal shooting Saturday afternoon

MILWAUKEE — A non-fatal shooting left one 32-year-old victim hospitalized Saturday afternoon, and the Milwaukee Police Department is looking for unknown suspects.

The shooting took place at about 2:50 p.m. on the 2800 block of N. 46th St.

The victim is expected to survive.

MPD is investigating the shooting and anyone with information can call the police at (414) 935-7360.

