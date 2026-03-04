MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are hoping to finally identify a body found in 1982.

On March 16, 1982, an unidentified female was found dead, floating in the Milwaukee River in the area of 420 N. Plankinton Avenue.

The female had been dead for around 1 to 3 months.

She was described as a Black female between the ages of 15 and 25. She stood around 5'4" and weighed around 137 pounds.

Watch: Milwaukee police hope to identify body found in 1982

Milwaukee police hope to identify body found in 1982

She was found wearing a tan hip-length wool jacket that had buttons on the front, blue slacks, a brown striped long-sleeved shirt (size medium), a zippered blue blouse and black calf-length vinyl boots with a zipper on the side (size 8) with green knee-high socks. She was also wearing a knit cap with a scarf attached that covered her head.

A green BIC lighter and an empty Tic Tac candy box was found on her.

Other identifying features include:



Both earlobes were pierced, but no earrings

Several scars. One surgical scar, 4 1/2 inches long, ran vertically from her navel. A smaller scar was found on her right forearm and an old burn scar was on the outside of her right ankle. She possibly had her appendix out at some point in life.

Extensive dental work completed. Several fillings. She had teeth extracted on the lower left jaw and upper middle. She also wore a fixed partial bridge on her upper jaw.

Anyone with information should contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 844-232-6262.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip