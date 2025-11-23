Milwaukee Police Department: One dead after fight in Milwaukee's North Division neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead following a fatal physical attack that happened early Sunday morning in Milwaukee's North Division neighborhood.

According to a release from the Milwaukee Police Department, the attack took place on the 2900 block of N 11th St around midnight on Nov. 23.

The 47-year-old victim was in a fight with other people and was hit multiple times in the front and back of their head. They transported to a local hospital by a friend before being pronounced dead.

Milwaukee police say they are investigating the circumstances leading up to the fight and continue to seek an unknown suspect or suspects.

If you have any information about what took place, MPD asks you to contact its non-emergency line at (414) 935-7360.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

