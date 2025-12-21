Milwaukee Police Department investigating fatal shooting early Sunday near Granville Station

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Sunday around 3:50 a.m. on the 9700 block of W. Beatrice St.

According to a release from MPD, the victim was a 24-year-old who suffered fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene by first responders.

MPD adds that it is still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

The Milwaukee Police Department continues its search to identify the suspect or suspects involved.

The Milwaukee Police Department asks anyone with information to contact its non-emergency line at (414) 935-7360.

To remain anonymous, you can also contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

